WWE Hall of Fame: 5 Possible inductees for the Class of 2021

It has finally been announced that the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 ceremony will take place on April 6, 2021. On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Molly Holly was announced as the first inductee into this year's class of WWE Hall of Fame.

Additionally, it has been revealed that the Class of 2020 will also be inducted this year since last year's ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 features Batista, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), The British Bulldog, The New World Order (nWo), Jushin "Thunder" Liger, and The Bella Twins.

The first name that would come to the mind of the fans to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year is surely that of The Undertaker. The Phenom retired from in-ring competition after completing three glorious decades last year. However, WWE will likely hold his induction until next year when they could conduct the ceremony in front of a full crowd.

In this article, let's take a look at five more stars who could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same.

#5 Rob Van Dam gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

A former WWE Champion, Rob Van Dam has been a fan favorite Superstar. His high-flying skills and charisma helped him climbed the mountain of success in WWE.

Last year, during an appearance on The Dropkick Podcast, RVD revealed that WWE hasn't contacted him for a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction but also added that it'd be an honor for him.

"No sir? I can definitely see it happening, but knowing how things work, I could also see it not happening, or not happening for a long time anyway. I used to think – and I'm still not sure, but do you have to retire in order to be in the Hall of Fame? And the fact that I've been wrestling for Impact, that's got to be a factor too. They don't want to do too much with somebody. But, who knows? Of course it'd be an honor, and we'll see." (h/t WrestlingInc)

The 2006 Money in the Bank winner, currently a free agent, has been in and out of WWE in the last decade, wrestling for multiple other promotions. Recently, he revealed that WWE reached out to him for a documentary on his career and he'll be shooting with them. RVD added that he is in talks with WWE about doing a book. With all the collaboration, it is possible that Rob Van Dam gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

