WWE Hall of Famer gets attacked by referees: What did he do wrong? Decoding reasons behind trending video

A viral video showing four referees overpowering a WWE legend has intrigued the wrestling world. The officials played a 'decisive' role in the high-profile match, albeit raising questions about pro-wrestling rules when they refused to follow Bully Ray's orders and gave him a thorough beating instead.

The incident occurred recently during the Five vs. Five Hardcore War between Team Tommy Dreamer and Team Bully Ray at the Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 PPV. Bhupinder Gujjar, Frankie Kazarian, Killer Kelly, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuya Uemura were pitted on one side, while Brian Myers, Bully Ray, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich, and Moose were on the other.

Referees don't usually pick sides, but when they do, it is bad news for the receiving star. A viral clip on Twitter shows how WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray got on their bad side at Rebellion. He was about to execute a risky move from the middle of the ladder onto Tommy Dreamer, who was lying sprawled on the table, but wanted the four referees to hold the table steady.

After they refused to do so, Bully grabbed one official by the collar. This prompted the remaining three to jump on the legend and take him down with a flurry of elbows. It might have been the first time a promotion gave the green light to a veteran being dominated by non-wrestlers.

Tommy Dreamer eventually took control of the match and led his team to victory. He received payback for his 'Busted Open' loss at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice last month.

When did former WWE Star Bully Ray return to Impact Wrestling?

One half of the infamous Dudley Boyz, Bully Ray had a brief second run in WWE from 2015-18, following which he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The former Tag Team Champions then settled in the Ring of Honor and hit the indie scene before deciding their next step.

In October 2022, Bully Ray returned to Impact Wrestling after almost a decade at the Bound for Glory PPV. He arrived at the No.14 spot in the 20-star Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet match and won by pinning Steve Maclin. He invoked his title opportunity at Hard To Kill against Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship but was unsuccessful.

The 51-year-old hasn't teamed up with D-Von Dudley for a considerable amount of time now. They parted ways as their Team 3D wrestling school split between the two locations in 2021. Contrary to popular belief, the Dudley Boyz have no heat against each other.

