WWE Hall of Famer to join The Judgment Day? Exploring potential inclusion as a full-time member

The Judgment Day has been one of the most enthralling factions in recent WWE history. With the group getting worldwide acclaim, a WWE Hall of Famer recently shed light on the possibility of joining the heel faction.

The name in question is former WWE superstar Torrie Wilson. While speaking to Bill Apter exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the 48-year-old seemed pretty open to the idea of joining The Judgment Day.

"Yeah. I do kind of love them. I'd have to turn a heel but you know sometimes you got to do that," Torrie Wilson said.

Joining the faction would necessitate her turning heel, something she has admitted to being excited about. While the prospect of her alliance with the group as a full-time member seems captivating, the possibility of it materializing is quite low.

The WWE Hall of Famer makes sporadic appearances for the company as she is no longer a full-time Superstar. Moreover, The Judgment Day does not necessarily need Torrie Wilson, as the group is already hitting zeitgeist levels.

Is Torrie Wilson coming for The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the hottest things in WWE and has been captivating fans with her charisma. Many superstars have their eyes on The Eradicator, one of which is Torrie Wilson.

In the aforementioned interview, the WWE Hall of Famer said that she is obsessed with Ripley. Wilson praised the current Women's World Champion for being at the top of her game.

As a result, a few fans have been speculating about a potential showdown between both Superstars at some point. However, it looks quite implausible and might not happen anytime soon as her involvement in a full-time feud in WWE looks quite far-fetched.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley has yet to face prominent Superstars in the WWE women's division during her title reign. Therefore, WWE will seemingly avoid putting her in a feud with part-time wrestlers.

Therefore, Wilson is unlikely to have a feud with The Eradicator, as the latter is already dominating the roster with The Judgment Day.

