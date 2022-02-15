WWE Hall of Famer Lita has always danced to her own kind of music

A WWE legend will be stepping into the spotlight once again at Elimination Chamber 2022, when Lita walks through the curtain to face Becky Lynch.

The RAW Women's Championship will be on the line in Saudi Arabia when the original redheaded spitfire of WWE steps between those old, familiar ropes. It's a situation Lita has been in plenty of times before, as she is already a four-time Women's Champion.

Lita returned at Royal Rumble and received her usual fanfare, as the audience treated her like a long-lost member of their family who had finally returned home. Her connection with them was strong, and you could see she was feeding off their adrenaline. And although she was eventually eliminated by Charlotte, she put on a solid 10-minute performance in the ring that night. As always, she received a rousing ovation for nearly anything she did out there.

Lita's appeal to the WWE Universe is easy to see and understand

Her success in the ring was only overshadowed by her intense popularity.

As a groundbreaker in so many ways, Lita has always drawn fans with her wild style and rebellious ways. She represents a freedom that children of any age can feel and understand.

From her tattoos to her refusal to respect the bounds of gravity, she was sports entertainment's punk rock princess. Lita was a walking adrenaline rush: a wrestler, a surfer, a rock singer and an unpredictable hellraiser. She was like a tomboy who might borrow your guitar, play a couple of licks and then smash you over the head with it.

Her battles with Trish Stratus will go down as the first great rivalry in the modern era of women's wrestling. It brought out the best in both performers and set a standard for what the female division of today has become and inspired a generation of young girls to pursue professional wrestling as a career.

Lita and Trish both left their mark on the industry forever. The two 'bitter rivals' are actually close friends and both share the distinction of owning a WWE Hall of Fame ring.

Since her return, WWE has certainly been giving Lita the proper star treatment

The promotion has definitely gotten behind Lita's comeback, no matter how long it's intended to last. They produced an incredible video tribute to her career that aired on last week's episode of RAW. They also posted a YouTube clip of a behind-the-scenes look at her workout, all while she discusses her upcoming match against Lynch. Like most of the productions from WWE, both were well-shot and helped tell the story as we head into the big event in Saudi Arabia.

Get an exclusive look at Lita's intense preparation for her dream showdown with @AmyDumas "The success I'm after is walking away as a champion."Get an exclusive look at Lita's intense preparation for her dream showdown with @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEChamber "The success I'm after is walking away as a champion."Get an exclusive look at Lita's intense preparation for her dream showdown with @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEChamber! @AmyDumas https://t.co/qSyGPfkVuW

While she has been given little chance to fly out of Jeddah with the RAW Women's Title on her shoulder, Lita has shocked the world before. She'll be facing the biggest female star in the promotion. So there's a lot stacked against her once again, both in the storyline and behind the scenes. However, a good showing in Saudi Arabia by The Extreme Diva could land her a spot on the WrestleMania card.

Win or lose, Lita's legacy will live on forever

Anyone who saw the clip that aired on RAW could see the devil-may-care ring style and outrageous fashion of the former champion. But people who saw Lita in person during her career remember how special she truly was.

She crossed over many different demographics and was a universally appealing character; seeing her return to have another ride on the wrestling rollercoaster warms the hearts of her fans. It's been coupled by the fact that WWE has really handled it the right way.

While it's not certain how long that Lita will be around, or if this is a full-fledged comeback, fans who grew up watching her will appreciate every breathtaking minute of it.

And as always? She will dance to her own kind of music, every step of the way.

What are some of your favorite memories of Lita's career in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

