WWE Hall of Famer posts throwback from when he was given a 5% chance to live

A WWE Hall of Famer shared a throwback post of him virtually on his deathbed six years ago today.

Ric Flair is a legend of the professional wrestling business, but people thought his lifestyle would finally catch up to him. It appeared that was going to be the case in 2017, but Flair kicked out, and the WWE veteran remains as lively as ever.

The Nature Boy took to social media today to point out that today is the 6th anniversary of being told he only has a 5% chance to live. Flair included an image of himself on a hospital bed in his post and another picture of himself living it up with a smile on his face while counting money.

"6 Years Ago, I Was Given A 5% Chance To Live! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," he wrote on Instagram.

WWE legend Ric Flair reveals he fell asleep during his last match

Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match last summer.

The bout occurred on July 31st at Jim Crockett Promotion's Ric Flair's Last Match event during the WWE SummerSlam weekend. Speaking with comedian Theo Von on his popular This Past Weekend podcast, the 74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he actually fell asleep on the ring apron during the match, and it caused everyone to panic.

"He was handing me the brass knucks to hit Jarrett with, right? So, he put the brass knucks in my hand, 'you have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.' Boom. But I whacked myself way too early. And then because everybody was panicking, to end it right, I faked like I was having a heart attack just going, 'ughh.' Just because I wanted everybody, 'slow down motherf**kers, we can do this. I mean I can make it. Just listen to me.'" [1:57:46 - 1:59:02]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ric Flair is a legend of the wrestling business that will live on forever. He has now gotten into the cannabis industry with boxing legend Mike Tyson after stepping away from the squared circle.

What are some of your favorite Ric Flair matches? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here