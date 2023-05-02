WWE Hall of Famer to return, massive winning streak to begin? - 5 directions for Baron Corbin following his major surprise victory

Baron Corbin has had one of the most topsy-turvy careers in WWE. There are times when he's been heavily pushed, even toward the top of the card, but there are other times when he can't buy a win.

The big man has also had various different names, nicknames, and gimmicks. He started as The Lone Wolf but went on to become Constable Corbin. After that, the big man became known as King Corbin before eventually losing all his money and thus becoming a bum. Bum A** Corbin then went on to become Happy Corbin.

Corbin has been in a rut. That may have changed, however, as at a live event in Paris, France, the powerful superstar received a shockingly loud ovation from the crowd. Perhaps even more surprisingly, he went on to win his match against Rick Boogs.

With a big win under his belt, what is next for the big man? Could his losing streak return? Could he now be starting a massive winning streak? Could a Hall of Famer return to his side?

Below are five directions for Baron Corbin following his major surprise victory.

#5. The big win could be ignored on television, and he'll continue to lose

To say Baron Corbin is on a losing streak is an understatement. With wins on television and at Premium Live Events, the big man has been in quite the drought. In fact, he hasn't won a match on television since November.

While his victory over Rick Boogs in Paris, France, made for a great moment for the live audience, the truth is that much of what happens at live events doesn't end up meaningful in the grand scheme of things. They could even be considered non-canon.

WWE may choose to simply ignore the big win. Corbin may continue his losing streak on television. The company giving him a win in Paris is not a guarantee that a push is coming, so things may remain "business as usual."

#4. WWE may ignore the big win to replicate it on television

WWE may ignore the win just to continue to beat Baron Corbin repeatedly, but they may also do so for a different reason entirely. The creative team may want to replicate the big moment on television.

Corbin's win was shocking, and fans absolutely loved it. As a loser, Corbin tends to earn sympathy from the WWE Universe. If the company wants to take advantage of that, it could be a big story on either RAW or SmackDown.

Baron can continue to lose, eventually becoming a babyface. He can then go on to pick up a big win when the crowd is behind him, leading to a major moment in his career. The same approach was taken with Curt Hawkins several years ago, and it made for a memorable experience.

#3. Baron Corbin could be repackaged

As noted, Baron Corbin has gone through a lot of changes during his time in WWE. On the NXT brand, he was The Lone Wolf, a biker-like character who did his own thing. He brought that character to the main roster but changed over time.

Corbin has since become a King, a Constable, a Bum A**, and Happy. Through his various names, he's always managed to get a reaction from the crowd. The same thing may happen again.

Baron could potentially revert back to his old character like many other WWE stars have. If he becomes The Lone Wolf again, the audience will be happy. On the other hand, he could start something new altogether. Regardless, don't count Corbin out.

#2. This victory could be the start of a brand new massive winning streak

Winning streaks aren't extremely common in pro wrestling, but they can be meaningful. Goldberg had what is arguably the most notable winning streak while in WCW in the 1990s. Meanwhile, the likes of Asuka, Solo Sikoa, and others have been undefeated in WWE at various points.

While these streaks typically kick off towards the beginning of someone's career, Corbin could potentially start a brand new winning streak from this point forward. He could claim that the old Baron Corbin is dead and that what happened in the past will never be brought up again.

If Corbin does begin a streak of his own, it would be interesting to see both how long it could last and who could end it. Could an up-and-coming star such as Bron Breakker put a stop to it?

#1. JBL could return to WWE and reunite with Corbin

Baron Corbin was repackaged not too long ago. The Big Man was updated, albeit only slightly, under Triple H's watchful eye. He lost the name "Happy" and reverted back to being called Baron. He also picked up several big wins.

However, Corbin became known as The Modern Day Wrestling God, with John Bradshaw Layfield as his manager. Once Baron began losing, JBL tore into him and abandoned the former United States Champion.

Corbin's big win at the Paris show could be what brings JBL back. If the Hall of Famer sees that Baron is picking up steam, he'll want to capitalize on that momentum. Could the future be bright again for Baron Corbin? Might his manager return to his side? This win could change Corbin's career.

