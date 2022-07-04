Former WWE Money in the Bank contract winner advises Theory on when to cash in

Former WWE Money In The Bank contract winner Rob Van Dam recently commented on Theory.

Theory was a surprise last-minute addition to an already stacked playing field in last night's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match that featured multiple former world champions. In the closing moments of the bout, he pushed Riddle off the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

RVD appeared on Extraaa Dhamaal following the premium live event to review the show where he had some advice for the 24-year-old star on when to cash in his contract. The former ECW star was a Money in the Bank winner as he won the ladder match in 2006 at WrestleMania 22.

"You've got to really look at the playing field. He seems to be very good at being able to take advantage of opportune moments and that's really what it's about. You know, of course, all the stars were aligned for me in bringing back ECW. So, when I cashed in my Money In The Bank briefcase in my match against John Cena, there couldn't have been a better time for me," Rob Van Dam said. (07:00-07:34)

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he should bide his time and recognize the perfect time to cash in.

"So if he wants to wait for just the perfect moment, well, that's what you've got to do. You hold onto that thing, don't rush it and if the perfect moment is there, you've then got to recognize it."(07:35-07:51)

Theory competed twice at WWE Money in the Bank

Earlier in the night, Theory defended his WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty forced the champion to tap out to the Hurt Lock and captured the title from him.

After winning the Money in the Bank contract in the main event, Theory became the first WWE Superstar to win the contract and lose a championship on the same night. He also broke the record to become the youngest person to win the contract, which was previously held by former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

It would be interesting to see if Theory decides to cash in on the contract following the Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Extraaa Dhamaal as the source, and Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription by linking back to the article.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far