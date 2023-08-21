WWE Hall of Famer shares proof of bold Seth Rollins claim

A WWE Hall of Famer has backed up a recent bold claim made by Seth Rollins.

The Visionary is currently involved in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW. Nakamura got the better of Rollins this past Monday night and leveled the World Heavyweight Champion with a Kinshasa.

In addition to being a fighting champion, Rollins is also a big fan of fashion and often wears bizarre outfits to the ring. He opened up about his fashion choices in an interview with GQ and claimed that some of the items he wears get sent to the WWE archives. The World Heavyweight Champion also claimed that he is lobbying for his own wing in the Hall of Fame.

"Yeah, yeah. The stuff I can’t give to Goodwill, if I don't know where to get rid of it, I send it to the archives. Just because, you never know. I think at some point in the future there's a market for a physical WWE Hall of Fame, and I'm lobbying for my own wing," he said. [H/T: GQ]

Lita took to her Instagram story today to back up Seth Rollins' claim. She shared a photo of herself seemingly wearing one of his jackets that was located in the company's warehouse.

"Can corroborate this. Just another day at the WWE warehouse," she shared on Instagram.

Lita wearing one of Rollins' jackets.

Seth Rollins reveals his fashion goals in WWE

Seth Rollins has disclosed that there isn't anywhere he will not go when it comes to bringing fashion to wrestling.

During his interview with GQ, Rollins shared that he intends to keep pushing the limits of what he wears to the ring. Seth Rollins noted that fashion hasn't been pushed this far in wrestling and vowed to keep innovating in the future.

"Literally, there's nowhere I won't go. I'm on this ride with Troi, wherever he wants to take me, wherever the trends take me. I'm just trying to have a good time, enjoy it, and represent fashion in a space that has never really been pushed this far in. So we're going to keep pushing the limits, and whatever's next is next, man. You can't predict the future, and that's the best part about it," he added. [H/T: GQ]

Lita disappeared from WWE television after she was betrayed by Trish Stratus earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer returns to the ring once again sometime down the line.

