WWE Hall of Famer Edge comments on rumors of his in-ring return

This Sunday's Royal Rumble event seems, more than most years, to feature rumors of returning Superstars. Names like Goldberg, Ronda Rousey, and Paige have all been floated around as possible entries into their gender's respective matches.

Much like the former Divas champion, another performer who is rumored to come out of retirement is Hall of Famer and 97-time champion (I didn't have time to check that), Edge. Well, if you think that's the case... maybe you should listen to the beginning of his theme music.

Edge has shot down numerous rumors of his return in the past (although admitting that he'd like to return for one last match), and with word going around that he had signed a new deal with WWE, he had to do it again. This time, it was on the Pearl Jam "Live on 4 Legs" fan podcast (apparently the Edgester is a really big PJ fan).

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly,” Edge told them, “All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh [where WWE's medical team is based] and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again and I’ve signed a new contract, and I have no idea where any of it came from."

"The last time I was in Pittsburgh," he added "I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know.”

As far as a new contract goes, the former WWE champion flat out denied it.

"...I haven’t signed a contract, I think I would know."

Does that mean he is or isn't lying? I dunno. I'm not calling him a liar. Even if he is cleared by doctors to perform, that doesn't necessarily mean he's ready to. If Edge is ready to make an in-ring return, medically, he'll do it when, and if, he decides to.

