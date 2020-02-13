WWE Hall of Famer explains why The Bella Twins deserve Hall of Fame induction

The Bella Twins

As reported previously, the latest rumors surrounding the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame suggest that The Bella Twins are set to be inducted into the famed Hall this year. The rumor has taken social media by storm, with fans having divided opinions on the possible induction.

Amidst the hullabaloo, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a tweet and explained in detail why he believes The Bella Twins deserve a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Foley dubbed the duo as great in-ring competitors with "excellent attitudes", and added that the two Divas were mainstays in WWE way before the Women's Revolution kicked off. He also mentioned the fact that Total Divas garnered tons of mainstream attention for The Bellas. Check out Foley's tweet below:

I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF

Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women’s revolution - and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 12, 2020

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer updates The Rock on his daughter's training

Nikki and Brie were signed to a WWE developmental contract in June 2007 and were mainstays in the promotion for the next five years. After a brief hiatus, the twins came back to WWE in 2013. Over the next few years, they made a name for themselves in mainstream media, courtesy their Total Divas stint.

The success of Total Divas led to The Bella Twins getting their own show, named Total Bellas, in 2016. Last year in March, The Bella Twins announced on Total Bellas that they were done as in-ring performers.