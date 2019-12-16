WWE hands King Corbin a manager

Baron Corbin

WWE have handed King Corbin a manager at a Live Event this week. Drake Maverick was seen alongside the King of the Ring winner and he is advertised to be with King Corbin for the next month or so.

Corbin is facing Roman Reigns at TLC today and there have been hints by WWE that Drake might have some part to play in this match. The Big Dog's foot was held by someone from under the ring during SmackDown when he was attacking Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

@CorruptedPOD @CountdownEnded I was at a live event tonight and I found it kinda interesting that Drake Maverick was a manager for Corbin. Wonder if they will do that in tv soon. pic.twitter.com/yoCkeugsfU — Movie Man (@Movie_Man__) December 13, 2019

Drake Maverick has been doing a brilliant job on 24/7 Title scene and was one of the best champions in the title's short history. He was seen chasing the title at all places and also going beyond the limits to entertain the fans with an eye on the title.

Maverick is not a newbie in the managing front as well. He is the 205 Live general manager and has also been the on-screen manager of the Authors Of Pain for some time. Akam got injured at the start of this year and since their return, they have joined forces with Seth Rollins.

Talking about Maverick becoming Corbin's manager, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“On Thursday night in Green Bay, Drake Maverick managed Baron Corbin which surprised me. I know that Drake Maverick managing Baron Corbin has been the plan, but I figured they’d shoot it on TV first.”