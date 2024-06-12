WWE heel to help Cody Rhodes win at Clash at the Castle? Exploring potential ulterior motive

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle 2024. This match could see a shocking turn of events, which might leave the fans astounded. The champ's former nemesis and a top WWE heel could help him win his match against Styles at the upcoming spectacle.

The name in question is Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer and The Bloodline could show up during the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Clash at the Castle. They could help The American Nightmare retain his title but launch a vicious assault on him after the bout. The speculation comes in the wake of Sikoa's recent comments about Rhodes.

During a conversation with Paul Heyman, the interim Bloodline leader said that he got Cody Rhodes in check, and the latter was oblivious to it. This could be a major indication that Solo Sikoa might be scheming something, which could see him attack The American Nightmare at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Sikoa, who has been acting as The Tribal Chief lately, could seek revenge against Rhodes amid Roman Reigns's absence. He might help the 38-year-old star retain at the spectacle only to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship and bring back the gold to The Bloodline.

This could set up a match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa at WWE's next Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank. However, it needs to be noted that this is all just speculation.

Solo Sikoa has unfinished business with Cody Rhodes

Since Solo Sikoa assumed The Bloodline's leadership, he has been operating on a whole new level. The 31-year-old has given a whole new layout to The Bloodline, welcoming two new members. However, what remained the same was his bad blood with Cody Rhodes.

There have been several instances when The Enforcer teased that Rhodes was still on his radar. During an episode of SmackDown, Sikoa made his intentions clear by stating that he wants to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline.

Besides, in his latest promo with Paul Heyman, the 31-year-old star claimed that Cody was under his control, hinting that he could be plotting something. Therefore, The Bloodline appears to have unfinished business with The American Nightmare.

It could be a matter of time before Solo Sikoa and his crew launch an unhinged attack on Cody Rhodes, reigniting their rivalry on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback