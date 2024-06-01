Major WWE heel still pulling the strings in The Bloodline? Exploring the connection following SmackDown

The Bloodline has undergone massive changes since WrestleMania XL. First, Roman Reigns was dethroned after holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since 2020 and took a hiatus from WWE TV. In Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa took over the faction's leadership and removed Jimmy Uso. On the other hand, he recruited Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as the members of the new ruthless Bloodline.

Another interesting change for The Bloodline was The Rock leaving WWE for a while but promising Cody Rhodes that he will back for the Undisputed WWE Championship and The American Nightmare. While it's almost a given that Reigns is not pulling the strings of the current Bloodline, considering it seems the faction's only policy is violence, The Brahma Bull wasn't beyond using violence at every turn to get his way. It now seems to some fans that he may be the one pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman tried to explain to The Enforcer how every move of violence Reigns agreed to was decided after much counsel and strategizing with Heyman. The Wise-Man reiterated that when Reigns returns, Cody Rhodes needs to be in check. This is when Sikoa mentioned: "We got Cody Rhodes in check and he doesn't even know it."

The Wise-Man didn't get an answer for who "we" was, but one can assume it is possibly The Rock, who is working with Solo Sikoa to keep Rhodes in check until he makes his promised return, quite possibly at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, Reigns will mostly return as babyface but The Rock will continue to be heel when he returns. It's safe to assume that Rock is the one who will align with Sikoa and not The Tribal Chief. Hence, Sikoa is doing The Final Boss' dirty work against Rhodes!

The Bloodline's former member wants to reunite

The two men who started the faction are Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Jey was Reigns' right-hand man, and Uso took as much as he could from Reigns' reign of terror. When Jey Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief, it was a dark day for The Bloodline.

Currently, Jey Uso is on a babyface run on WWE RAW, but is seemingly open to reuniting with the faction but as the good guys.

"WWE is my family, right. So with that said, I feel like right now, everybody, we bodied The Bloodline. All in all though, I would like for us to come back together, but as a healed up family. We fighting right now. All families fight, but I want us to come back as the good guys one time and see how works."

One can expect Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso to reunite against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline for The Bloodline Saga's next chapter.

