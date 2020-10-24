WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 Massive Betrayals that could happen - Tag Team splits, Popular love angle comes to an end?

The 2020 edition of Hell in a Cell is all set to take place this Sunday live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This year, as many as three Hell in Cell matches are scheduled to take place at the pay-per-view.

Surprisingly, only five matches have been announced for the show with three titles on the line, all inside Hell in a Cell. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton, Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Jey Uso, and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley against Sasha Banks. Other than that, the Money in the Bank contract is also set to be on the line at Hell in a Cell.

With so many high-stakes matches, let's take a look at five massive betrayals that could happen at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the pay-per-view.

#5 Tucker betrays Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell

On the go-home SmackDown episode for Hell in a Cell, The Miz and Otis went on a court trial with JBL as the judge. Interestingly, The Miz and John Morrison seemingly bribed the judge to get the verdict in their favor. Now, Otis will be taking on The Miz at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday with his Money in the Bank contract on the line.

Earlier this month, the 2020 WWE Draft saw Heavy Machinery being separated as Otis was drafted to SmackDown while Tucker to RAW. While the two have continued to appear as a team in some or the other way after the Draft, WWE ultimately will have to book them as singles Superstars.

Random question.... How likely is it that #Tucker turns on #Otis?? Comment below and Retweets appreciated #WWE pic.twitter.com/cxrIkbZuJw — The Closed Fist (@TheClosedFist) September 14, 2020

A massive betrayal that could be on the cards at WWE Hell in a Cell is Tucker turning on Otis and costing him the Money in the Bank contract. The reason could be as simple as jealousy and him feeling overshadowed by the popularity of Otis. This could help establish Tucker as a proper mid-card heel on Monday Night RAW going forward.