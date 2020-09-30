WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 possible cell matches

With WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 on the horizon, it is currently unclear how many matches will take place inside the steel structure at this year’s event.

As you can see below, the last five Hell in a Cell pay-per-views have featured at least two Hell in a Cell matches on the card:

2015: Two Hell in a Cell matches (Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker)

2016: Three Hell in a Cell matches (Roman Reigns vs. Rusev, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks)

2017: Two Hell in a Cell matches (The Usos vs. The New Day, Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon)

2018: Two Hell in a Cell matches (Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman)

2019: Two Hell in a Cell matches (Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt)

Now, with all due respect to the Superstars above, it has often felt like the Hell in a Cell stipulation has been added to a match even when the rivalry does not warrant being settled inside the vicious structure.

This year, however, that is definitely not the case. WWE has built several long-term rivalries over the last few months, which means they are spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting two or three matches that can take place inside Hell in a Cell on October 25.

In this article, let’s take a look at five matches that could possibly have a Hell in a Cell stipulation.

#5 WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

Bayley and Sasha Banks' dominance is over

It is safe to assume that the long-awaited WWE PPV match between Bayley and Sasha Banks will take place inside Hell in a Cell.

Back in 2015, the best friends competed in two of the greatest matches in WWE NXT history at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn and NXT TakeOver: Respect. Banks then officially left NXT, while Bayley continued to represent the black and gold brand for another year.

After they were reunited on RAW in 2016, it looked on numerous occasions as though the two women were finally going to face off in a one-on-one feud. However, despite teasing that possibility every year for the last four years, they have still not faced each other in a WWE PPV singles match.

The Bayley vs. Banks story has been expertly told in recent months. In fact, if Bayley’s betrayal happened a month or two before WrestleMania, rather than seven weeks before Hell in a Cell, this one-on-one match would not look out of place as the WrestleMania main event.

It is inevitable that Bayley and Banks will battle inside Hell in a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The real question is whether it will headline the event over the likes of Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.