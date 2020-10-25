WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 Superstars who need to win

WWE's 12th annual edition of Hell in a Cell takes place this weekend inside the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. So far, five matches have been announced, all with high stakes.

A handful of the matches on the card are actually rematches, including the match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, which is set to be the third time the pair have fought over the title. In all, there are three championships and the Money in the Bank briefcase on the line at the event.

Fans have been anticipating the matches between the stars at the ThunderDome this weekend. Here are five Superstars who need to win this weekend at WWE's Hell in a Cell.

#5 Elias needs to win at WWE Hell in a Cell

The rivalry between Elias and Jeff Hardy is somewhat of a revisit of the feud between Hardy and Sheamus. During the angle a few months ago, Elias was hit by a car and left injured, and Jeff Hardy was initially blamed for the incident. It later transpired that Sheamus was the person to blame, but since Elias and Jeff Hardy have reunited on RAW, Elias has decided to blame Hardy for his injuries.

Since the pair moved the RAW on the draft, they have been at one another's throats. Elias made his surprise return by hitting Jeff Hardy with a guitar. This week, Hardy returned the favor by disguising himself as a guitarist during Elias' concert showcasing his new album and later attacked him - with his own guitar.

The match between Elias and Jeff Hardy is the former's first big bout in quite some time. Going into Hell in a Cell, it feels as though Elias has much more to prove than Hardy. Hardy has recently enjoyed a reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion and a huge blowout match between him, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles at Clash of Champions. However, Elias has been absent for some time from WWE television and has much more to prove.

Elias emerging as the winner in this match would help to cement him as a main roster star.