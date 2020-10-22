WWE Hell in a Cell 2020- 5 Surprises that could happen- AJ Styles' bodyguard makes a massive statement, Interference in a big title match?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is on the horizon, but at the same time, very little is known of the card, as this article is being written. And so, while it may be a little difficult to write an article about WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 with uncertainty over the match card at this point in time, these 5 surprises could potentially take place across the 4 matches that have been announced.

Even though WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is one step removed from Survivor Series, one has to realize that it is not Survivor Series. WWE has taken a unique match concept that was so brutal that it was a rare occurrence in the company, and turned it into a pay-per-view, where one has to imagine that the 'brutality' of the match has been diluted considering that it's happening thrice on the very same night.

The only way to compensate for this, to show that the nature of WWE Hell in a Cell is truly hellish, is to pack the night with surprises.

#5 AJ Styles' bodyguard breaks open the cell door at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, and lays out Orton and McIntyre

To showcase that AJ Styles' bodyguard is a man with massive strength, and to insert him well and truly into the WWE Championship picture, there may indeed be special plans in place at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

AJ Styles' massive bodyguard could well and truly show up, and in the same way as Kane did all those years ago, rip the cell door, right off the hinges, allowing AJ Styles to enter the fray. Styles could then take both men down, inserting himself into the title picture, as neither man will be able to continue thereafter.