WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 last-minute predictions - Two new champions, one major beatdown, and more

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is set to take off this Sunday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. With three Hell in a Cell matches on the card, the event will likely be a gamechanger during the current pandemic that has kept die-hard fans out of the arenas for too long.

The WWE Universal Championship, WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, and WWE Championship will be up for grabs in singles matches inside the steel cell. This will likely ensure that only the toughest Superstars will emerge as champions of the company at the end of the day.

The final episode of SmackDown before Hell in a Cell also saw The Miz win his case against Otis after he bribed the judge JBL with a briefcase full of money. Now, Otis will have to defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against The A-Lister at the show.

Away from the title matches, we will also witness Jeff Hardy and Elias compete against each other to gain the upper hand in their renewed rivalry.

In this article, we will look at five last-minute predictions for this year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

#5 WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Back in May, Elias was part of the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament and had cleared the first round after defeating King Corbin. However, Elias suffered a setback as he was the victim of a car incident that took him out of action for several months.

Elias recently returned after injury and was drafted to WWE RAW along with Jeff Hardy. While we don’t know who was behind the car that knocked down Elias, The Drifter believes that Hardy was behind wheel.

Elias attacked Hardy during his match against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles on RAW a couple of weeks ago, and Hardy repaid the favour by bombing Elias’ concert on the show last week.

At Hell in a Cell, the two men will face off in a singles match to take their rivalry to another level. Hardy has recently come out of the Intercontinental Championship picture, while Elias will be looking to climb the ladder by picking up a victory over the former WWE Champion.

WWE is likely to put their weight behind The Drifter, who is hot on the music scene with the anticipated debut of his new album “Universal Truth”.

At Hell in a Cell, we will likely see Elias pick up the victory over The Charismatic Enigma, who won’t lose much value by taking a loss and could end up helping give Elias a boost on Monday Nights.

Prediction: Elias will defeat Jeff Hardy at WWE Hell in a Cell