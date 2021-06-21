WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 botches you probably missed 

WWE presented their final pay-per-view in the ThunderDome on Sunday night. Surprisingly, Hell in a Cell didn't see any of the three championships defended change hands.

It was also a night that the women of WWE shone since, for the first time in history, the women had more matches on a card than the men. The SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships were defended on the main Hell in a Cell show, whilst Mandy Rose and Natalya collided in the only match on the kickoff show.

Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler also went toe-to-toe after recent issues regarding Bliss' doll Lilly. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens took on Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Seth Rollins renewed their rivalry and Drew McIntyre was given a final chance at the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell.

The following article looks at just five botches that the WWE Universe may have missed throughout the course of the show.

#5. The RAW Women's Championship match ends via disqualification at Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair collided over the RAW Women's Championship last night at Hell in a Cell after months of issues between the two women. It was a hard-hitting match between The Nightmare and The Queen but the WWE Universe was left short-changed by the finish.

Rhea Ripley was taking the announcer's table apart on the outside when Charlotte Flair was struck by one of the pieces of the table. The table has been used as a weapon by WWE stars in the past. Several stars have even been put through the table and the match has continued.

The referee called for the bell and the match was then deemed a disqualification. Charlotte then made it appear as though Ripley had gotten herself disqualified on purpose.

The Queen told The Nightmare that she was learning after the match at Hell in a Cell came to an end, making it appear as though this was part of a much bigger story.

Whilst this isn't an actual botch from the two performers, it's a botch from WWE since the table has not been seen as a weapon in the past and has not resulted in a DQ finish.

