WWE Hell in a Cell - Best and worst- Roman Reigns cries on camera, Big mistake with current faction, Possible match of the year candidate?

The best thing about WWE Hell in a Cell was how it didn't overstay its welcome, from the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso match to the Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre match. From Roman Reigns and his emotional performance to an underwhelming contest between Jeff Hardy and Elias, WWE Hell in a Cell was a mixture of towering peaks with some valleys thrown in for good measure.

Yes, WWE Hell in a Cell was certainly a card that had a different flavor for everyone, because even though there were 3 matches within the confines of the cell, all of them felt different. The Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso contest was high on emotional drama, while the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley match, on the other hand, was an out-and-out athletic contest, which felt very different.

What was your personal highlight of WWE Hell in a Cell, and if you caught the show and also IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory, which one would you say was better?

#1 Best: Roman Reigns is felicitated by Afa and Sika at WWE Hell in a Cell

It was probably the right call to begin WWE Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso because it was the most predictable match in the entire card, where we knew that Roman Reigns would not come up short (even though Booker T somehow believed that he would). It was a heavily emotional experience overall, and Roman Reigns even cried on camera, as he inflicted punishment on someone he considers to be flesh and blood.

Jimmy Uso certainly played his part and the addition of Afa and Sika to the mix just made the whole occasion seem grand and memorable. The story is far from done and should play out this week on SmackDown.