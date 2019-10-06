WWE Hell In A Cell 2019: 4 last-minute predictions

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.25K // 06 Oct 2019, 00:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"The Fiend" is attempting to become Universal Champion

The 2019 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view takes place at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, October 6.

Given that WWE has had so many shows to promote over the last week, only four matches have been announced for the PPV so far, with the Hell In A Cell encounter between Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship) expected to headline the event.

One other match will take place inside the steel structure – Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (RAW Women’s Championship) – while Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan will face Erick Rowan & Luke Harper in a regular tag team match.

As of the time of writing, Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Championship) is the only other match that has been added to the event, but WWE is almost certainly going to announce more matches in the hours leading up to the show.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of the four matches that have been confirmed so far.

#4 Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

Barring another spectacular swerve in this storyline, it looks as though Daniel Bryan really has turned babyface again and that he and Roman Reigns are on the same page heading into their tag match against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

For a long time, it appeared that this ongoing rift between Bryan and Rowan may have been a setup, with both men pretending to have fallen out in an attempt to get one over on Reigns, but the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions have proven that not to be the case during their many physical altercations over the last few weeks.

Long-term, WWE surely has to be looking at building towards a Reigns vs. Bryan match. It is just a question of whether that happens before 2020 or whether they decide to hold off on having the two men face each other until WrestleMania 36 next year.

Advertisement

Short-term, the safe bet here is to predict that Reigns and Bryan will co-exist just fine as a tag team and pick up a win over the former Wyatt Family members.

As for the finish, let’s assume that Bryan will get some revenge on the man he once considered his intellectual equal, Rowan, by pinning him after a running knee.

Prediction: Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan def. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

1 / 4 NEXT