WWE Hell In A Cell 2020: 5 Interesting stats every fan needs to know

WWE presents Hell in a Cell this weekend and for the first time in a very long time, two lengthy feuds could come to an end inside Satan's Structure. It's been a long road for Randy Orton - Drew McIntyre and the Sasha Banks - Bayley feuds but this weekend, all four stars will be put through hell in order to find resolution.

These are not the only matches taking place inside the structure, however. As of this writing, there are four matches that are official for the show and three of these are inside the Cell.

Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso definitely have unfinished business and with his new submission finisher, their "I Quit" match already looks as though it's completely in The Tribal Chief's favor.

Here are just five interesting stats that every fan needs to know about this year's Hell in a Cell.

#5. First-ever "I Quit" match inside Hell in a Cell

This weekend at Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns continues his descent into darkness as he targets his own cousin inside Satan's Structure. Back at Clash of Champions, Uso came up short in his quest for the Universal Championship and it could be argued that he didn't even come close to winning the match. But he has been handed a rematch by Reigns himself.

The current Universal Champion has made this feud all about respect and he wants his cousin to call him "The Tribal Chief," which is why he chose the "I Quit" stipulation. In all honesty, it's a stipulation that has never been needed inside the Cell before but this feud is about more than just who wins or loses.

It's likely that the words "I Quit" will not be the ones that Reigns is looking for this weekend at Hell in a Cell and until Uso tells him what he wants to hear - and refers to him as 'Tribal Chief - he could be locked in a submission inside the structure.