WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 Finishes for Seth Rollins vs The Fiend - Massive debut, Interference

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.51K // 06 Oct 2019, 23:33 IST

What are the odds of the BeastSlayer walking out with his title intact?

WWE Hell in a Cell is less than 24 hours away as I write this latest piece on one of my favorite storylines going on in the entire pro-wrestling scene right now. Coming to us live from the Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento, California, tonight would mark the eleventh edition of the Hell in a Cell PPV - with two major matches set to take place inside the demonic structure which is known to shorten careers and change lives.

While one of them is for the RAW Women's Championship between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, the other one is arguably the most anticipated match of the night as the Universal Champion Seth Rollins will (try to?) defend his title against the terrorizing alter ego of Bray Wyatt, The Fiend.

The kind of momentum that The Fiend has, it is very safe to assume that there's no way Seth Rollins is walking out of that Cell with a clean victory - with almost the entire IWC convinced that we are getting a new Universal Champion by the end of the night. But that might not necessarily be the case, dear reader.

So without further adieu, let's dive deep and look at the five potential finishes for the Universal Championship match. I invite you all to comment your predictions for the same.

#5 The Fiend systematically dismantles the Beastslayer

This past Friday on the Firefly Fun House, we saw Rambling Rabbit dress up as Seth Rollins leading to a mini Hell in a Cell fight between him and "No Mercy" the Buzzard - leading to the dismantling of the poor rabbit. If anything, this looked like a preview for what might be the fate of the actual Seth Rollins when he steps inside the Cell with the creature he's so scared of.

One thing we know is that The Fiend has no sympathy for his opponents. While Bray Wyatt might want to "heal" his relationships with his fellow Superstars, The Fiend just wants to "hurt" them.

This is the likeliest outcome of the match as a fierce Wyatt would systematically dismantle Rollins and begin what might be one of the best championship reigns in recent times.

