WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 Surprises that could happen- Surprise interference, Heel turn

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 8.38K // 06 Oct 2019, 07:56 IST

Without the matches announced, this is a very unpredictable pay-per-view

I have been doing this for a long time and yet, I don't remember the last time that WWE did something of this nature. We're only days removed from a pay-per-view and yet, the company has not announced most of the card.

It just seems like so much time and energy was invested into the debut of SmackDown on FOX, that Hell in a Cell was forgotten by fans. And yet, it comes our way in less than twenty-four hours with only four of the matches announced.

So with my limited knowledge, let me try and write my usual 'surprises' piece for your reading pleasure, ladies and gentlemen. Pardon me if it's a little awkward and haphazard because much like you, my knowledge of the card is limited.

I'm guessing WWE will be announcing more matches in the hours to follow.

#5 The Undertaker appears inside Hell in a Cell

We all know that there's a big Undertaker vs The Fiend match that's going to happen either at WrestleMania or in Saudi Arabia at some point in the near future. I do not claim to have inside information at all, but judging from WWE's booking patterns, this is a match that they are looking at, at some point down the line.

Most WWE Superstars would need a lock and a key to enter the Hell in a Cell. But The Undertaker can tap into the powers of the supernatural and just show up inside Hell in a Cell, to confront The Fiend. Imagine how the arena would explode if this confrontation were to happen.

It could also be a great way to keep the title on Seth Rollins. And it may even explain why The Undertaker did not show up on SmackDown at FOX, because this is clearly much bigger.

