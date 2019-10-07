WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 Theories why Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross lost the Women's Tag Team Titles

Asuka and Kairi Sane are your new Tag Team Champions

I write this as we are midway through Hell in a Cell. The Kabuki Warriors challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the Women's Tag Team Championships at the pay-per-view, and in what many considered a surprise, they came out on top.

So, what could possibly be the reason for this title switch, you ask? I have a bunch of theories and I invite you guys to leave your comments in the section below as well.

Do you guys think that it was a wise move to put the titles around the waists of Asuka and Kairi Sane by WWE? Do you think that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had been good representatives for the tag team division?

While this list is entirely speculative, I think these are the reasons why the title change happened...

#5 Maybe they get split up during the draft

As much as we talk about the Women's Evolution and how far they have come, the fact of the matter is that there are only a few women who are 'over' in the truest sense. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are and I don't know if having them on the same brand will make sense, in the long run. Now that we know that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are the two Champions, they'll need strong contenders to go up against them in the following weeks.

Both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross fit this bill, because having someone like Ember Moon in a title match on pay-per-view may be too premature. I mean WWE has tried this already and the crowd was dead for the contest, to everyone's dismay.

So when the draft happens, maybe the women are split up, which wouldn't have been possible if they were Champions. Now it can!

