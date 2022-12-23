WWE Holiday Tour 2022: Will superstars make extra money this holiday season?

The final episode of WWE RAW for 2022 will be a clip-show featuring the best moments of the year. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will also be a pre-tape. This is due to the fact that WWE will be going on its Holiday Tour towards the end of the year.

The Holiday Tour will still feature a number of exciting match-ups from the roster in different locations. The final SmackDown episode of 2022 is one that fans should not miss out on since it will feature the highly anticipated return of John Cena. Still, the week prior might be a bit silent for those celebrating at home. Despite there being no filming for either brand, a number of people from WWE's roster will still be present for their Holiday Tour.

According to Fightful Select, the decision to halt filming but continue touring is because it will provide stars with some additional time off as live events require fewer performers with some production departments not even required.

Fightful also reported that a top talent claimed the setup was a positive one since it led to John Cena's return for the December 30 episode of the Blue brand. The talent also reported that the company will reimburse them well to work on December 26 and the week after.

The roster for the upcoming WWE Holiday Tour 2022 event saw a change of lineup

One of the locations for the WWE Holiday Tour 2022 will be Madison Square Garden on December 26. However, it looks like fans will have to expect a different main event than was initially advertised.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the initial main event included an eight-man tag team bout between The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus. However, this was changed to the usual tag team match between The Usos against Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt will also be at the aforementioned WWE Holiday Tour 2022 event on Monday. It will be interesting to see what he does at the MSG event as he hasn't competed yet despite his return at Extreme Rules.

Despite working over the holidays, it is good that those doing so will still receive some form of reimbursement. For now, it remains to be seen if other changes might occur to the lineup for the rest of the tour.

