WWE icon to return after 10 years & dethrone Charlotte Flair immediately after WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair made her much-awaited return at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE after recovering from a career-threatening injury. She punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41, after winning the women's match. The Queen opted to face Tiffany Stratton at the Showcase of Immortals. The odds of Flair becoming the new WWE Women’s Champion are high. However, if Charlotte wins the title, an icon could return after 10 years to dethrone her immediately.

Former women's champion AJ Lee departed the Stamford-based promotion in 2015. Since her husband, CM Punk, returned to WWE in 2023, Fans now desire to see Lee back in action. AJ Lee was one of the pioneers of the women's revolution and etched her name in the history books as one of the most decorated stars in history.

Recently, the 38-year superstar shared a picture of her toned physique, hinting that despite being away from professional wrestling for a while, she remained in shape, sharing her picture Lee captioned, “Mama making progress”.

It was also reported last year that if Lee were to return she would do so in a memorable scenario rather than have a one-off appearance. Nothing would be memorable than taking on Charlotte Flair upon her return and dethroning The Queen.

Lee will most likely be at WrestleMania 41 to watch Punk potentially main-eventing Night 1 on the show. The 38-year-old could confront Charlotte Flair if she wins the title against Stratton.

This would push AJ Lee to come out of retirement and challenge Flair for the title at Backlash, where she could end Charlotte’s reign immediately. This would be a perfect return for the former women's champion.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Major SmackDown Superstar wants AJ Lee back in WWE, it’s not Charlotte Flair

While speaking with Metro, reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green opened up about facing the former Divas Champion. The Hot Mess acknowledged that it would be incredible to have Lee back in business as she has contributed a lot to the evolution of women’s wrestling.

"I mean, AJ is another one that [sic]... she really laid some incredible groundwork for women in wrestling, and women to have storylines that mattered. So, having her back would also be incredible," Green said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if AJ Lee makes her huge return to WWE.

