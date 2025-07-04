WWE icon to return after 306 days to cost Gunther’s title at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General will lock horns against Goldberg in a dream showdown, which has already generated massive buzz among fans. The WWE Universe is ready to witness the final match of the Hall of Famer, as Goldberg has dethroned multiple champions in the past.

The NBC special event is set to air live on July 12, 2025, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Amid this, there is a possibility that WWE icon Bret Hart may return to WWE at SNME to cost Gunther the World title match. This distraction will allow Goldberg to win the World Heavyweight Championship for one last time. The Hitman has been retired from the wrestling ring for a long time. However, he still made special appearances in the Stamford-based promotion on rare occasions.

On September 9, 2024, an episode of RAW, Bret Hart made his presence felt on the red brand, where he got involved in a heated argument with Gunther. The Imperium Leader disrespected him and even marked Goldberg as his favorite legend over Hart.

This is intentionally said due to the real-life beef between these two Hall of Famers. Though at the age of 68, Bret Hart is highly unlikely to get physical in the ring. Meanwhile, he could only distract Gunther for insulting him on Monday Night RAW 306 days ago.

While it would be ironic for Hart to help Goldberg due to their past, it would still serve as a fitting surprise for the Icon's final match.

WWE has planted seeds for a massive Gunther match

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Gunther was confronted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary sent a warning to the World Heavyweight Champion, teasing a cash-in on him. Soon, CM Punk crashed the scene and attacked Rollins, who managed to escape to the audience stands.

In the ring, the Best in the World and the Imperium Leader were standing, and when Punk was about to leave, the Austrian star attempted to stop him. In response, the Voice of the Voiceless pushed Gunther to the mat and told him to worry about himself only and stay away from CM Punk's business.

Many believe that this confrontation was the initial seed planted for the future showdown of the Ring General and the Second City Saint.

