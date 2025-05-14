WWE icon to return to destroy Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Possible scenario explored

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, the WWE Universe will witness some massive showdowns. During the RAW after Backlash, the Stamford-based promotion announced that CM Punk & Sami Zayn will team up against Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins at the forthcoming special event.

This match was announced after Punk, Zayn, and Jey Uso united and stood tall against the Visionary's evil association. However, in a surprising twist, WWE icon Goldberg may return at SNME to destroy Breakker and Rollins. This will help the babyface stars defeat the Visionary's heel alliance.

All this could be done to set up the Iconic star's retirement match against the Dog of WWE at Night of Champions 2025. For those unaware, Goldberg is set to compete in his retirement match from the squared circle by summer this year. Talking about Night of Champions, the premium live event will be broadcast on June 28, 2025, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The rationale why Night of Champions seems like the ideal location for Goldberg's retirement as the Saudi Arabia shows are popular for featuring veterans and legendary stars. Even the 58-year-old star had been part of many Saudi Arabian PLEs in the past.

Bron Breakker has been a rising star in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, elevated to new heights due to his alliance with the Visionary. A match against Goldberg could be a fitting choice to put the former NXT Champion in the spotlight.

Also, the finishing maneuver of both Goldberg & Breakker is similar as both execute a Spear, which makes their potential showdown more interesting to watch. It's important to note that the entire scenario is based on assumptions only, and there are no reports yet confirming the status of Goldberg for SNME.

WWE has teased a major addition to the Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman faction

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, eagle-eyed fans noticed a major resemblance to an iconic moment. This hinted at a new addition to the Paul Heyman alliance. Fans compared the moment Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and Jey Uso stood in the ring during the kickoff with The Shield when Triple H initiated plan B and Rollins betrayed his stablemates.

So, this heightens the chances that the Honorary Uce could be the one who will betray the Best in the World and join sides with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman. Earlier, Seth gave Sami the opportunity to join hands with him, but the OG Bloodline member declined the same.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Zayn will be loyal to SNME or if the Voice of the Voiceless will suffer a heartbreaking betrayal.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More