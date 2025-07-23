WWE icon to win at SummerSlam & challenge John Cena to huge title match at Clash in Paris? Potential explored 

At SummerSlam, John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. At the same event, AJ Styles, one of Cena's fabled rivals, is also set to be in a title match, as he challenges Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Styles could dethrone Dominik and go on to face Cena in a massive title match.There are just 14 dates left on John Cena's retirement tour. Hence, two prospective paths that fans want Cena to be on during this last stretch of his WWE career seem to be converging. And that may lead to the veteran making history and becoming a double champion too.A potential match with AJ Styles, who gave Cena perhaps the best pure bell-to-bell feud of his career, with only CM Punk the other man in this conversation, is something the WWE Universe is excited about. From the viewpoint of consistency and an actual open-and-shut feud, Styles-Cena takes the cake as the best rivalry Cena has had, where the matches, as well as the goal of establishing AJ Styles in WWE, paid off royally.It is also imperative to remember that the duo's first feud happened during Cena's final days as an active full-time competitor in WWE, circa 2016-17. It established Styles as the face of SmackDown. The Phenomenal One, nearing 40 even then, embarked on a sensational and rightfully deserved run as the face of SmackDown.The second path is the quest for the Intercontinental Championship. John Cena may have finally become the 17-time world champion, but that has come at the cost of missing the chance of becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Cena has yet to win the Intercontinental Title, perhaps due to how he has been in the main event scene, either defending or challenging for world titles throughout his career. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith AJ Styles expected to win the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, Cena challenging him remains a major possibility, especially if Cody Rhodes, the odds-on favorite, wins back the Undisputed WWE Championship. In another surprising turn of events, the stakes between AJ Styles and John Cena could be higher than ever if Cena retains the title and is challenged to a Winner Takes All Match at Clash in Paris.Either Styles or Cena could issue this challenge. Cena would look to win the one title that has eluded him in his career, while Styles would be going into the match looking to get his hands on a world championship for perhaps the final time. The Phenomenal One may not look like it when he moves in the ring, but he is also the same age as Cena, 48, and unfortunately, in the final stages of his career.AJ Styles vs. John Cena, with the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Intercontinental Championship on the line in Paris, could be one of the biggest matches of the year. If they can top Cena-Punk at Night of Champions, France could see the best match of Cena's farewell tour. It may even be Cena's best match since, well, the series of classics Styles gave him almost a decade ago.As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.AJ Styles will get an unparalleled reception in Paris, regardless of whether he faces John CenaFrance seems to have graciously adopted Styles as a hero in the country, considering his reception at Backlash in Lyon last year. The &quot;Il l’est vraiment, Il l’est vraiment, Il l’est vraiment, Phenomenal la la la la, la la la la&quot; remains one of the best chants and moments a live crowd has ever made. It stands out as a defining moment even after WWE toured through raucous European crowds.Whatever spot Styles may be in at Clash in Paris, do not be surprised if he gets the loudest pops and ovations, and sing-alongs of the weekend. As for Cena, how the crowd reacts to him is a question that has persisted not just through his entire farewell tour, but in fact, all his career. Coming out of SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see if John Cena turns babyface or begins to exhibit signs of a slow turn. But, whether they cheer him or boo him, one thing is for sure: every fan in Paris will be as loud as anything you've ever seen.