WWE/ Impact Wrestling News: Paige responds to domestic battery claims prior to the audio of the argument leaking

Paige Tweets about the airport incident in which her fiance, Alberto Del Rio, was detained.

by Elliott Binks News 11 Jul 2017, 13:34 IST

The Paige saga continues...

What’s the story?

There’s been another twist on the rollercoaster ride that is the on-again-off-again love affair between Paige and Alberto Del Rio. After an incident on Sunday, in which Del Rio was detained at Orlando International Airport, Paige has come out on Twitter with her side of the story:

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

It’s been a rocky few months for Paige and Del Rio. Back in October 2016, the two became engaged after Paige proposed in the middle of the ring during a World Wrestling Council event in Puerto Rico. Just a few weeks ago, though, it was announced that the two had broken up, only for the pair to patch things up and get back together in the last week of June.

Going in depth

Paige’s Tweets came after a reported incident of domestic violence battery at Orlando International Airport on Sunday, in which Del Rio was detained by police. PWInsider first broke the news, and accompanied it with a statement from the Orlando Police Department, stating that “no arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open.”

What’s interesting is that the police report made no mention of the third party that Paige referenced in her Tweet. Although, in fairness, the report didn’t mention Paige’s presence either, so the situation remains murky, to say the least.

Also read: 5 ideas for Paige’s return to professional wrestling

What’s next?

The plot’s since thickened in the hours following Paige’s tweet after TMZ released audio of the actual airport argument between Paige and Del Rio. And it doesn’t do much to bolster Paige’s side of the story. Del Rio was heard goading Paige to “call the cops”, with Paige in turn pleading with Del Rio to “stay out of my life” amongst other less-PG things. Granted this could have been a heat of the moment exchange but either way, it does throw some doubt on the idea of a third party being the main reason for the police’s involvement.

Author’s take

Obviously, this is a rather messy situation and a sad state of affairs given how mainstream media outlets are now beginning to pick up on the story. Still, in terms of Paige’s actual Tweets, while they may initially seem like an attempt at damage limitation, the leaked TMZ audio did at least confirm the presence of a 3rd party in some capacity or another.

It just isn’t clear how much that third party had to do with the police eventually stepping in. Long story short, we won’t know the facts on this until further news breaks. Until then, though, one thing’s for sure; this upcoming Paige movie that WWE recently commissioned is certainly going to make for compelling viewing.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com