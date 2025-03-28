WWE to have John Cena's real-life relative attack Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

John Cena continues his feud with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes nearly three weeks before their title match at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader's heel turn and assault on the American Nightmare in the final moments of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event added a new angle to their rivalry and made Cena's farewell tour much more interesting.

The two superstars had face offs in consecutive weeks on RAW (March 17 and 24, respectively), and the same will happen this coming Monday, March 31, in London, England, in the finale of WWE's European Tour. How WWE Creative will continue to build this feud is unclear yet, but we could see the return of a familiar face—John Cena's father —who could get involved in the feud and play a role in the coming weeks.

Cena Sr. recently confronted a few fans who were asking him about his son's heel turn, and it appears that he has embraced it as well.

So, John Cena's father could show up in one of the coming RAW and SmackDown and assault Cody Rhodes, adding a new angle to the feud and making things even more personal between the two top stars. Cena's father has been involved in his son's feuds before, like the one the Cenation Leader had with Randy Orton in the early 2010s.

WWE Hall of Famer believes John Cena & Cody Rhodes are not the best in the business

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair had an interview with TMZ. He praised his daughter Charlotte Flair and declared her the top star in the business, above the Cenation Leader and the American Nightmare.

"It was a horrible injury, and it’s hard to do anything on the sidelines when you’re right in the middle of your career. She’s never been hotter, but Undertaker said it best, she came back, and she regained the crown. She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. She might be the best wrestler in the business right now. Forget about Cena and Cody [Rhodes] and those guys. She’s that good," Ric Flair said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Charlotte Flair will look to become champion again as she will challenge the current WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, to a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ric Flair is tied with John Cena for the most World Titles in WWE history, with 16, and the Cenation Leader will surpass him if he dethrones Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of The Immortals.

