WWE King of the Ring 2019: Ranking all 5 remaining competitors' chances of winning

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 579 // 05 Sep 2019, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The bracket has been busted.

This year's King of the Ring tournament is going full throttle, with a tremendously high quality of wrestling. This just illustrates the insane amount of talent within the WWE roster, alongside the other major storylines currently ongoing as we head into Clash of Champions. A barrage of previously underutilized Superstars has finally been given a platform to shine, proving that they are capable of filling the higher spots on the card.

However, the tournament has not been a straightforward affair at all. Lots of tournament favorites were eliminated in the first round, including the likes of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Buddy Murphy. The quarter-finals were equally surprising, further busting the bracket. We saw a double pinfall between Samoa Joe and Ricochet on Raw and two unexpected upsets on SmackDown Live, making this possibly the most unpredictable King of the Ring tournament of all time.

Five competitors remain in the tournament, with Raw's semi-final being a triple threat, and here are the chances of each of them ranked from least to most likely.

#5 Elias

Could he shock us further?

Elias has been SmackDown's party spoiler during the King of the Ring tournament, beating two fan favorites in Kevin Owens and Ali. His first-round victory over Owens was all thanks to Shane McMahon, but this week's quarter-final with the former 205 Live Superstar was pretty great. It may even go down as the best match that Elias has had in WWE. His victory was particularly surprising since Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in the first round.

WWE's resident guitarist is out to prove the critics wrong and with a semi-final match against Chad Gable on the horizon, it's anybody's semi-final to win. However, his story might not be the one that WWE decides to tell and his heat-seeking counterpart from Raw would honestly be more favored if they do go in this direction. Also, expect some vengeance from KO after his controversial defeat two weeks ago.

1 / 5 NEXT