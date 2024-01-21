WWE legend to become World Heavyweight Champion at Elimination Chamber after Seth Rollins vacates it? Exploring the chances 

As we are on the Road to WrestleMania 40, the health status of WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has become a major concern for many fans, especially considering the potential dream match between CM Punk and The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All. For those who are unaware, Rollins has reportedly suffered a legitimate injury in the previous edition of RAW.

For this reason, the Stamford-based company has announced a segment for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW featuring the current World Heavyweight Champion, where he will address his future amid his injury.

One of the potential outcomes predicted might see The Visionary vacating his title due to injury, which would eventually lead to a World Heavyweight Championship tournament to crown a new champion. So, if this unfortunate scenario unfolds, then the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event can be considered the ideal location for the finals of the said tournament, with CM Punk being the most promising superstar to win the whole contest.

The belief stems from the plans for having a showdown between the Best in the World and The Visionary in the near future. So if CM Punk will be the one who claims the World Heavyweight Championship in the potential tournament then upon the recovery, Rollins can directly challenge the Second City Saint for the title he never lost.

Additionally, it is important to note that some sources also stated that even if the hiatus took place, Rollins is still good to perform at WrestleMania 40. This eventually means that even if Punk wins the World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2024, then Seth might return before WrestleMania 40 and challenge the Best in the World for the title.

Now, only time will tell what the future holds for The Visionary, as he will address the same in the upcoming edition of RAW.

Seth Rollins was removed from upcoming live events, replacement announced

Amid the concern about Seth Rollins' injury, the Stamford-based company has also pulled out the World Heavyweight Champion from the upcoming live events. After this, WWE has also revealed Randy Orton as the replacement for these house shows.

The replacement of Seth Rollins seems to be a clear indication of the seriousness of the injury he suffered. Despite this, The Visionary is still scheduled to kick off the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023, Seth has defended his title on various occasions and secured triumphs over names like Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, etc.

Fans will pray for nothing but the best outcome for Seth Rollins in the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

