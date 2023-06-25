WWE legend to cost Logan Paul the Money in the Bank contract in London? Exploring possibilities

Logan Paul will attempt to secure the Money in the Bank Contract when the upcoming premium Live Event emanates from London on July 1.

The PLE already features several highly anticipated bouts, but the upcoming Money in the Bank event would be even more spectacular if a WWE icon made an unexpected return. The legend will be in the same city as the MITB event, although he has not advertised his return.

The WWE Legend in question is none other than John Cena. Cena is currently in London for an upcoming Hollywood production.

. @Bub3m16



I wonder if he'll swing by John Cena is currently in London filming a movie with Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra.I wonder if he'll swing by #SmackDown or #MITB next week John Cena is currently in London filming a movie with Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra. I wonder if he'll swing by #SmackDown or #MITB next week 👀 https://t.co/uhskhiuqCA

A recent photo of John Cena in London that surfaced online has caused quite a stir online. The Cenation Leader is shown chatting with his fans in the photo. As Money in the Bank swiftly approaches, many are wondering if the 16-time champ will be there.

The last time John Cena unexpectedly made a comeback at Money in the Bank was in 2021 when he interrupted Roman Reigns to a thunderous ovation from the audience.

As previously stated, Cena's journey to London is tied to his work in the film Head of State. In the meantime, speculation about John Cena's surprise return at the Money in the Bank PLE this July 2nd continues unabated among wrestling fans.

The idea that John Cena would engage in a rivalry with Logan Paul is the subject of fan speculation. Cena vs. Logan Paul was widely promoted before WrestleMania, and in light of recent rumors linking Cena to a match against Logan Paul at SummerSlam, fans are left to question whether the Cenation leader will be present at the PLE in London.

What if, during the Men's MITB ladder match, Cena makes a surprise return and costs Logan Paul his match? In addition, this could help WWE rely on a marquee match to sell out SummerSlam 2023, offering the audience something to talk about.

Ford Field, an enormous stadium in Detroit, will host SummerSlam this year. A match between Paul and John Cena would be just what this year's event needs. Whether or not this occurs remains to be seen, but if it does, it's sure to generate a lot of buzz.

Logan Paul said a match with John Cena will break the internet

The Maverick last competed at WrestleMania 39 in a critically acclaimed match against The Visionary Seth Rollins, and he had expressed his excitement to face John Cena at some point in the future.

Paul has hinted that he would like to compete against the 16-time world champion on his ImPaulsive podcast. He also claimed that he approached Triple H and requested a match with John Cena. He said:

“I think me [Logan Paul] versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away, I said, ‘Do you wanna break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H… Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena.” [H/T Yahoo]

A match between Logan Paul and John Cena at this year's SummerSlam would surely draw people outside of the WWE's typical audience.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes