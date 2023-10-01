WWE legend Edge is not the only Master Manipulator: Know why

Over the course of his career, Edge became one of the biggest names in WWE. His career inside the ring brought The Rated-R Superstar several accolades. While the 49-year-old was a babyface for quite some time, some of his best work in the Stamford-based promotion came as a heel.

During his time as the bad guy, Edge developed the image of being a guy who could go to any extent to win. He often crossed the line on many occasions to register a victory. This trait of the 11-time World Champion earned him the nickname, 'The Master Manipulator.'

However, taking into account the ongoing NXT No Mercy, it seems as if this nickname is not his alone. During a match against Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin displayed similar tendencies as Edge. This led to commentator Booker T calling Corbin 'The Master Manipulator.'

While earning the nickname of a WWE legend will certainly be an achievement for Corbin, it's not his only one tonight.

At No Mercy, the 39-year-old registered his first PLE victory since 2019 by beating Bron Breakker. Corbin's victory came courtesy of Mr. Stone. Overall, the match between the duo was highly entertaining.

WWE legend Edge is reportedly closer to joining AEW

On the August 11 episode of SmackDown, Edge wrestled his final match in WWE against Sheamus. After the match, many fans and wrestlers congratulated him. While many thought that it was the end of his legendary career, the 49-year-old has surprised many with recent developments.

Based on recent reports, he is close to joining All Elite Wrestling. Back in 2020, the Jacksonville-based promotion was also speculated to have been interested in signing The Rated-R Superstar. But, at the time, he chose to return to WWE.

However, this time around, Edge is close to joining AEW. During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated people backstage in WWE believed the 49-year-old was on his way to AEW.

He said:

"I don't know if he's going there or not. I just know that people in WWE, at least as of a few weeks ago, believed that he was going [to AEW]."

Given the 11-time World Champion's contract with WWE has expired, it opens up the possibility of him moving to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Another hint of The Rated-R Superstar's potential move to AEW is the fact that the promotion has shifted the match between Christian Cage and Darby Allin to the main event at WrestleDream.