WWE legend to finally return after 3 years for a huge moment with Shanky at Superstar Spectacle? Exploring the idea

WWE is gearing up for a trip to India this weekend for the special Superstar Spectacle event. Indian wrestlers like Indus Sher, Shanky, and Jinder Mahal are advertised to appear. However, another superstar who could return is The Great Khali.

WWE India recently advertised that Shanky will be unleashed at Superstar Spectacle. The superstar hasn't been seen much on live TV, and it's still unannounced what he will do at the event. With this in mind, he could be joined by The Great Khali for a segment or even an impromptu match.

Another spot the former superstar could do is help his fellow India wrestlers to win their matches. He did this in the past by aiding Jinder Mahal against Randy Orton in their championship bout.

The former World Heavyweight Champion's contract with the company expired in 2014 and left the promotion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. After leaving the company, he opened his wrestling promotion in India, Continental Wrestling Entertainment.

Which WWE veteran hopes for The Great Khali to return at Superstar Spectacle?

The Great Khali earns his well-deserved spot at the 2021 Hall of Fame

Unsurprisingly, the 51-year-old has garnered admirers even from his fellow wrestlers due to his decade-long career in the business. One of them is current superstar Natalya, who is hoping to see him this weekend.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Queen of Harts stated that the WWE Hall of Famer is a good friend. She praised not only Khali's impact in the wrestling industry but also in mainstream media.

"I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He is a very good friend of mine. He is beloved in India and he's also a WWE Hall of Famer. He's so special. He's such a special person. You think about the work that he's done in WWE, but also the work that he's done in Hollywood."

Which matches are confirmed for Superstar Spectacle?

It was initially announced that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will battle Indus Sher for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, the Canadian stars lost their titles to Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Payback. They will now compete in a non-title bout.

John Cena and Seth Rollins will compete against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Natalya.

Superstar Spectacle will be on September 8, 2023, and will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

