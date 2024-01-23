WWE legend to get revenge on Brock Lesnar after 125 months by eliminating him from the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar's WWE return is imminent and could even happen as soon as the Royal Rumble. While he is yet to be back, reports have indicated The Beast Incarnate will resurface soon.

So, there's a chance Lesnar returns as a surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match. It would be his first WWE appearance since SummerSlam, where he put over Cody Rhodes. A lot has changed since then. Randy Orton is back, The Usos have been split, and R-Truth is in The Judgment Day. Well, at least he thinks so.

However, the biggest change of all is that CM Punk is once again a WWE Superstar. Fans have speculated that Brock Lesnar still isn't aware that's the case and he will get quite the surprise upon seeing him backstage.

Punk could surprise the former Universal Champion once more in the ring, over 10 years after their classic at SummerSlam 2013. Lesnar defeated The Straight Edge Superstar that night, so it would feel pretty sweet if the tables turned at Royal Rumble 2024.

With CM Punk the favorite to win the entire match, he could do so by eliminating his fellow former Paul Heyman guy last. This would be the perfect teaser for a future rematch between the two megastars.

Who should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40 following his potential Royal Rumble return?

While a Royal Rumble appearance is far from guaranteed, Brock Lesnar will undoubtedly be at WrestleMania 40. There are several exciting encounters waiting for him at The Show of Shows, but none seem bigger than a match against Gunther.

The Ring General is the perfect opponent for Lesnar. He is excellent in the ring and has an expansive moveset, flexible enough to work against any type of opponent. Let's just hope The Beast Incarnate is willing to take a few chops from the big Austrian.

A match between the two would boost the Intercontinental Championship's credibility tenfold following Gunther's record-breaking title reign. But will Brock Lesnar actually win it? Probably not.

Who else should The Beast Incarnate face in WWE after Gunther and CM Punk? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

