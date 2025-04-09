WWE legend who had real-life heat with Triple H to return after 11 years on RAW next week? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is less than two weeks away, and with each passing day, the anticipation for the event has been rising. In the latest episode of RAW, the company, creatively led by Triple H, officially announced a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship for The Show of Shows, featuring reigning champion Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

The bout has garnered fans' attention since four of the red brand’s most talented stars are set to lock horns in a title match. In a surprising turn, WWE Hall of Famer and Bron Breakker’s uncle Scott Steiner, who allegedly had a beef with Triple H during the early 2000s, could return on next week's RAW and cut his infamous “Steiner Math” promo. Big Poppa Pump could take shots at The Unpredictable Badass' WrestleMania 41 opponents.

Scott Steiner hinted at a potential appearance on the red brand's show for the first time since 2004 when he quoted WWE’s post on X about the four competitors having a 25 percent chance. The Hall of Famer asked fans if they wanted him to teach them how “Steiner math works.”

“What do you freaks think? Should we teach them how Steiner math works?” Scott wrote.

Big Poppa Pump's return could be a perfect pre-WrestleMania moment that might help hype up the Fatal Four-Way bout.

That said, the angle suggested above is hypothetical, and nothing is confirmed.

A former WWE champion could betray his stablemate at WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor was upset with Dominik Mysterio’s sudden insertion in the Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania without him being aware. The Show of Shows could mark the final chapter of The Judgment Day saga.

The former North American Champion and Liv Morgan could finally pull the trigger and kick Balor out of the stable after betraying him during the Intercontinental Championship match. This could also lead to Dominik Mysterio winning the bout and being crowned as the new champion.

It will be interesting to see which man stands tall as the Intercontinental Champion in Las Vegas.

