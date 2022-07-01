"That's what I worked for" - RAW star recalls cashing in Money in the Bank on John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has reflected on being the inaugural Money in the Bank winner and cashing it in on John Cena at the New Year's Revolution in 2006.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated five other men at WrestleMania 21 to win the contract, and later used it to dethrone The Cenation Leader to become the new WWE Champion. He was initially hesitant to compete in the first Money in the Bank ladder match and had to be convinced to do so.

Speaking to ESPN, Edge discussed cashing in the contract on John Cena and what he thought after the match.

"I'm pretty sure John felt like he'd been in a few street fights after that 'cause I was pretty amped up. The only thing I thought, after having won the briefcase and having held it that whole time, as a heel character, it made sense to cash in in a very cheap way. And I love that it kept that opportunity open because I could get some serious heat off that. Because if you cash it in when the champ is beat down, now you're a vulture. I just remember thinking this is what I worked for. Every year in the industry to that point, that's what I worked for," said Edge.

Edge on what sold him about the Money in the Bank match

WWE WrestleMania 21 saw Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Chris Benoit, Christian, Kane and Edge all battling it out for the coveted briefcase. When they were first told about the match, which never used to be a thing before, some of them weren't very excited about it.

Edge told ESPN that the anytime and anywhere concept is what sold him about the match.

"The concept of even cash in anytime, anywhere -- like none of that was talked about initially. That to me was the key selling point because now, that makes it really interesting. Now it's not just, I challenge John Cena and it will take place at the Royal Rumble. When they told me anytime, anywhere that's when I got sold."

Edge has successfully cashed in on the Money in the Bank contract and has also been cashed in on. In 2008, former WWE star CM Punk dethroned him to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

