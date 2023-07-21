WWE legend to return after 125 days and attack Brock Lesnar? Potential hint analyzed

Brock Lesnar is set for a third clash against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. This match was announced when The Beast returned and accepted the challenge from the American Nightmare, leading to a brutal beatdown. As SummerSlam is expected to feature some twists and turns, there are speculations that WWE legend Shane McMahon could make a surprise comeback on the show.

Shane-O-Mac's last appearance on WWE television was at WrestleMania 39, where he faced The Miz in a match. Unfortunately, the comeback ended with Shane suffering another knee injury. The speculation of Shane's return arose after WWE shared a recent video clip on its official Instagram account.

The clip featured an intense confrontation between Shane McMahon and Brock Lesnar, which occurred back in 2016.

The reason behind this belief is that WWE had previously done something similar with John Cena before his Money in the Bank surprise return this year. The company uploaded a clip of Cena's return in 2021 before this year's show, and eventually, the Cenation Leader appeared. This has led to speculation that Shane McMahon could return at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, it still seems highly unlikely that if Shane-O-Mac returns, he would attack the former Universal Champion. According to reports, Shane McMahon was reportedly spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a few weeks back to track his progress.

What happened between Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Mcmahon at SummerSlam 2016

At SummerSlam 2016, Brock Lesnar faced Randy Orton in a singles bout, which ended with Lesnar securing a dominating victory and brutally attacking The Viper even after the match had finished. Shane McMahon, the commissioner of SmackDown at that time, came to rescue Orton, but Lesnar delivered a vicious F5 to him as well.

This was supposed to lead to a feud between Lesnar and Shane, but plans were changed later. As a result of Lesnar's actions, Stephanie McMahon fined him $500.

Indeed, a feud between Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon could attract significant attention from the WWE Universe. Another confrontation between these two took place at Royal Rumble 2022, where Lesnar eliminated Shane.

Brock Lesnar Shane Mcmahon confrontation at SummerSlam 2016

SummerSlam has a reputation for delivering surprises and memorable returns. Over the past three years, the event has featured surprise comebacks, including names like Roman Reigns, Bayley, and Lesnar.

It will be interesting to see whether this year Shane could return to continue the surprise return streak of the Biggest Party of the Summer.