WWE legend to return after 4-year absence and unveil himself as Roman Reigns’ new Wiseman? Potential WrestleMania 41 surprise explored

Roman Reigns has faced a major setback even before WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief will have to part ways with his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, at least temporarily, for one night at this year's Show of Shows. That is because CM Punk wants Heyman by his side for his special night as he finally main events WrestleMania. After months of keeping the fans guessing over the favor Heyman owed to him, The Second City Saint finally spilled the beans on SmackDown this week.

Punk told the OTC to his face that at WrestleMania 41, Heyman would be in his corner, and Reigns would have to deal with it. That's the favor he wanted from his best friend at The Showcase of the Immortals. With Paul Heyman walking alongside CM Punk, the idea can be disheartening for The Tribal Chief. Therefore, he could go ahead and get himself another Wiseman.

WWE legend Rikishi can finally return to WWE after almost four years at WrestleMania 41, and be on Roman Reigns' side as his Wiseman. The Hall of Famer has been heavily rumored for a return at 'Mania this year. Apart from Reigns, his son Jey Uso is also going for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. The last time he was seen in WWE was in 2020 at The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series. Since then, the 59-year-old has been absent from the promotion.

The former WWE superstar can be at his nephew, Roman Reigns' side at The Show of Shows. However, it must be noted that the above angle is mere speculation at this point, and nothing has been announced yet.

Paul Heyman can turn on Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Wiseman might play dirty at WrestleMania 41, despite being loyal to his Tribal Chief so far. There is a significant possibility that Heyman can turn on his client and ultimately side with CM Punk. This will also set up a major feud between Punk and Reigns heading into SummerSlam 2025.

Heyman has done this with his previous clients, like Brock Lesnar. Despite Brock being one of the best superstars in the history of the Stamford-based promotion, Heyman has betrayed him in the past. Therefore, it won't be surprising if the Wiseman turns on the OTC at The Showcase of the Immortals.

While he may come out before the match, seemingly siding with both Reigns and Punk, there is a possibility he leaves with only The Second City Saint by his side.

At WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns will square off against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. Only time will tell what Paul Heyman will do at The Show of Shows.

