WWE legend to return after 4 years and help Jey Uso dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Jey Uso has not yet revealed who he will challenge at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE title, but it seems he would probably go after World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Jey and Gunther had a face-off on RAW this week, where the Imperium leader verbally berated Jey, threatening him to refrain from challenging him at WrestleMania 41.

The Yeet Master shot back saying that whoever he challenges at WrestleMania 41, he was walking out as a champion. However, it might be difficult for Jey Uso to single-handedly triumph over Gunther, seeing as he has already lost three matches to him in a row. To help him overcome a giant like The Ring General, a WWE legend, and his father, Rikishi might return to WWE after four years to help him.

Trending

The last time Rikishi was seen in WWE was in 2020 at Survivor Series during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. Since then, the Hall of Famer hasn't appeared in the promotion. Moreover, Rikishi has been rumored to make his comeback for quite some time during the Bloodline saga.

Before Survivor Series: WarGames, Rikishi was rumored to return and unveil himself as leader of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0. At one point, it was also speculated that he might replace Paul Heyman as the Wiseman of Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

The chances of him returning to help his son Jey Uso are much bigger, and that might happen at WrestleMania 41. Since Gunther is backed by his Imperium mate, Ludwig Kaiser, who might back Gunther in the championship match, Rikishi can make a surprising return and attack both Kaiser and Gunther to help Jey Uso win his inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rikishi got emotional over Jey Uso's inaugural win at Royal Rumble 2025

Jey's surprising victory at Royal Rumble left his father with tears of joy. While speaking on his podcast, Off the Top, the WWE legend said that he was extremely happy since Jey Uso won the Rumble match, and has been receiving countless congratulatory calls and messages since then.

He revealed that he had no idea that Jey was going to win the Rumble match, and the whole family has been celebrating since Saturday. The 59-year-old legend also added that this win was emotional for him as he looked back on his struggles when raising his kids to become wrestlers.

"This one here was [very] emotional. You see your kid... It was the type of vibe too when they both wrestled each other at WrestleMania. All I can think about is the days back home in Pensacola, all the lonely nights trying to make this thing happen for these kids and so forth, and the struggles that they’ve gone through, because of my life of a wrestler that’s trying to make it, it takes me back to thinking about my late mother. These were her grand babies. She always talked to them about the faith and the culture and be good kids, keep working hard, things will come your way," Rikishi said. [H/T - Fightful Select]

It now remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer will return at WrestleMania 41 to assist his son and create history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback