WWE legend to return after 4 years as Solo Sikoa’s Wiseman, WrestleMania retirement? 5 Ways to revive the Street Champion on SmackDown

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is on the horizon, and Solo Sikoa's status for the event remains uncertain. During his last appearance on SmackDown, the former Ula Fala holder silently walked out of the show. His actions seemingly did not sit well with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, who were in the ring waiting for him.

Meanwhile, losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns has undoubtedly derailed the momentum of the new Bloodline Leader. In this article, we will explore five ways WWE can revive Solo Sikoa in the Stamford-based promotion.

#5. By eliminating Roman Reigns from Royal Rumble 2025

One way for WWE to revive Solo Sikoa's momentum is by having him eliminate Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble match. The Original Tribal Chief is among the top contenders to win the traditional Rumble match, and if Solo eliminates him, it could create a monumental moment.

Following this, Triple H could even book a rematch between Roman and Solo at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. A babyface run on the Road to WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa's silent walkout from SmackDown has fueled speculation that he might soon be turning babyface. If WWE follows this direction, it could provide another opportunity to rejuvenate his momentum.

This could happen if Solo turns face after suffering a betrayal from Jacob Fatu, setting the stage for a high-stakes match between the two at WrestleMania 41. A heroic run would allow Solo to generate a massive reaction from the crowd, ultimately restoring his momentum in the company.

#3. By bringing Rikishi back in WWE as Solo Sikoa's Wiseman

Roman Reigns has Paul Heyman by his side as The Wiseman, but Solo Sikoa doesn’t have anyone like that in his corner. Following his Ula Fala loss during the Tribal Combat match, WWE could revive Solo’s momentum by bringing Rikishi back on television as the Wiseman for the former NXT North American Champion.

The last time Rikishi appeared on television was in November 2020 during the Survivor Series PLE. A highly anticipated return to the company and inclusion in the Bloodline saga would be a fitting way for him to make his comeback.

#2. By letting Solo Sikoa retire John Cena or Goldberg this year

John Cena is on his final run with the company, and his retirement tour is set to conclude this year. One potential way to further elevate Solo Sikoa would be to have him retire The Cenation Leader by defeating him again.

In a previous encounter, Sikoa left Cena motionless, and ending Cena's career in this way would give Solo a massive push. On the other hand, Goldberg is also scheduled to have his final match in WWE this year, with WrestleMania 41 being the ideal location. The company could arrange a retirement match for the iconic star, where Solo, a member of The Bloodline, would triumph over Goldberg in his last match.

#1. By dethroning Cody Rhodes or Shinsuke Nakamura

Giving Solo Sikoa to win a singles title on the main roster could also be a beneficial way to revive his momentum in the company. This could happen if Solo dethrones Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

If not the world title, the company could give him a mid-card title reign, where Sikoa would put an end to Shinsuke Nakamura’s United States title reign.

