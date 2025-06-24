WWE legend to return after 4 years to teach Jey Uso a lesson after King of the Ring loss? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso suffered yet another monumental loss on WWE Monday Night RAW tonight at the hands of Cody Rhodes. The two had squared off to secure a spot in the final of the King of the Ring tournament against Randy Orton at Night of Champions. However, the Yeet Master lost the bout, thus dashing all the hopes of winning the KOTR tournament and earning a title shot at SummerSlam.

This also marks the second big defeat of Jey Uso this month after losing his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW two weeks back. These two big defeats can cost him, as his father and WWE legend, Rikishi, can finally return to WWE to teach him a lesson.

Rikishi hasn't been seen in the company since November 2020, when he attended the retirement ceremony of The Undertaker at Survivor Series. However, the Hall of Famer has been quite vocal about Jey Uso's championship reign.

Rikishi wasn't pleased with his son dropping the gold this early. And now, another loss, which also evicts him from the King of the Ring tournament, might force Rikishi to return to the Stamford-based promotion and teach Jey a lesson. The legend can return next week on RAW to give Jey a piece of his mind for being inconsistent with his performance.

Rikishi can also serve as Jey's on-screen manager and accompany him during matches to ensure he scores victories. It will be interesting to see the Hall of Famer's take on his podcast over Jey's loss against Cody Rhodes.

WWE can punish Jey Uso because of Rikishi's comments, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards feels that Rikishi's comments on WWE's creative team might cause trouble for Jey Uso in the company. Rikishi had slammed the creative team for making Jey drop the gold to Gunther within 51 days of winning it. He said that those responsible for Jey's booking should be fired from the company.

According to Stevie Richards, these comments of Rikishi can lead to Jey Uso getting a poor booking in the company in the future.

"I think they [WWE] did him [Jey] dirty, but here’s what I’m not sure of right now with the current era of WWE. Back in the day, if you came to defend somebody publicly, they will punish that person and they will punish you as well. I don’t know if Rikishi’s in a position where they bring him in and they humiliate him or do whatever, but they could cool his kid off real quick for a real long time." [H/T - TJRWrestling]

With no opportunity left for a title shot now, it will be interesting to see how the promotion books Jey Uso in the upcoming weeks.

