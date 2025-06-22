WWE to soon punish Jey Uso for a "long time" due to a massive reason, claims wrestling veteran 

Jey Uso dropping the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther a couple of weeks ago on RAW led to backlash from certain corners, with Jey's father, Rikishi, particularly expressing his displeasure over the situation. Stevie Richards recently stated that The Yeet Man might have to suffer the brunt of his father's comments and that WWE could potentially punish him for a long time.

Rikishi rarely holds back from sharing his honest opinion on WWE's programming. He has always been vocal about Jey Uso's booking and even criticized the company on several occasions prior to his run as a World Champion.

However, following his son losing the title, the wrestling veteran went a step further and said those responsible for Jey's booking in WWE should be fired. On a recent edition of his The Stevie Richards Show, the 53-year-old star stated that Triple H and his team might not have a way to punish Rikishi for his comments.

Trending

However, Richards added that it could be Jey Uso, who might become a victim of poor booking in the company for a long time to come.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

"I think they [WWE] did him [Jey] dirty, but here’s what I’m not sure of right now with the current era of WWE. Back in the day, if you came to defend somebody publicly, they will punish that person and they will punish you as well. I don’t know if Rikishi’s in a position where they bring him in and they humiliate him or do whatever, but they could cool his kid off real quick for a real long time." [H/T - TJRWrestling]

Jey Uso is rooting for Gunther at SNME 2025

Though Gunther might have ended Jey Uso's title reign, the latter has made it clear he was rooting for his rival come Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, where he defends his title against Goldberg.

During the SummerSlam Kickoff show at the recent Fanatics Fest NYC, the former Bloodline member explained that he was supporting The Ring General since he wanted a rematch with him soon.

"I gotta go with Gunther because right now Gunther’s the better man, right? We go back and forth? I have never stepped inside the ring with Goldberg before. My hat's off to Gunther. I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night’s Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down to get to my next level, that's what I think."

Expand Tweet

Considering WWE is promoting the upcoming showdown as Goldberg's retirement match, most believe Gunther is likely to come out victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More