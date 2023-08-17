WWE Legend to return after 471 days to confront Roman Reigns at WWE Payback? Why it makes perfect sense

Roman Reigns has dominated the landscape of WWE as The Tribal Chief for about three years. However, a legendary superstar could await him in the ring at WWE Payback 2023.

One of the most-missed superstars in the company right now, Randy Orton, has been out with an injury for over a year. He last appeared on WWE television on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown, where he was involved in a segment with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The Viper was in a heated feud with The Bloodline and suffered a back injury during a brawl on SmackDown. As he got injured at the hands of The Tribal Chief's faction, it would make perfect sense for him to return and feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The upcoming premium live event is called WWE Payback, so it will be the perfect opportunity for Randy Orton to return and confront The Head of The Table for payback. Amid the drama between the cousins, it may be the perfect time for The Viper to strike. As of now, nothing is confirmed, and this is just speculation.

Who else could Randy Orton confront apart from Roman Reigns at WWE Payback 2023?

Considering Orton was involved in a rivalry against The Bloodline, he might confront Roman Reigns' cousin, Solo Sikoa, if he is to appear at WWE Payback 2023.

Another option could be Seth Rollins, who could face Shinsuke Nakamura to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming premium live event. The Legend Killer targeting the world champion will be a nice way to capitalize on his return.

Another person Randy Orton could confront is Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who is undefeated in singles competition and has been champion for well over a year. Orton may be the ideal person to dethrone The Ring General.

In conclusion, The Viper has plenty of worthy opponents to confront, even if Roman Reigns doesn't appear at WWE Payback 2023.

Want to see how the Apex Predator looks during his time away from the ring? Here is a photo.

