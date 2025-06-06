WWE legend to return as Cody Rhodes’ partner after Jey Uso backs out of Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes returned at the latest iteration of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The American Nightmare saved Jey Uso from an unexpected interference by John Cena during his title defense against Logan Paul.
Now, Rhodes and Uso will face Cena and Paul in tag team action at the Money in the Bank. Interestingly, there is a chance that Randy Orton could return to replace The YEET Master if he suddenly pulls out of the match.
The Viper hasn’t been seen since his 2025 Backlash loss to John Cena. Fighting in front of his home crowd and in position for a Punt Kick, Orton was hit by a low blow after he got distracted by R-Truth. This was followed by a run and ram with the Undisputed Championship belt by Cena, who then pinned The Apex Predator to retain the gold.
This week on RAW, Jey Uso was destroyed by Bronson Reed, who landed multiple Tsunamis on him on the orders of Seth Rollins. This happened on the same night Gunther had warned Jey not to get involved in the affairs of other people and to be selfish, since the World Heavyweight Championship demanded it. However, Uso paid the price of trying to help CM Punk and Sami Zayn.
Since The Yeet Master is most likely not at a hundred percent now, there is a chance that he could listen to Gunther’s advice this time. After all, he has to defend his belt against The Ring General on the RAW episode right after Money in the Bank. Thus, Jey Uso could pull out of the tag team match, leaving Cody Rhodes alone.
But, this could make way for Randy Orton to make a comeback and join hands with The American Nightmare. The Viper has beef with both John Cena and Logan Paul, who had cost Orton his chance to win the 2024 Elimination Chamber by hitting him with his brass knuckles despite being eliminated. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
When will John Cena and Cody Rhodes face each other again?
Cody Rhodes is bound to get a rematch for the Undisputed Championship down the line. There is considerable speculation in pro wrestling circles regarding when the two would clash again for the title. Speaking about it on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated:
"I'm willing to bet that match happens. Don't know when. The Saudi show is at the end of June, I guess they could do it there, I'd hate it, I think a lot of people would hate it, but that's a possibility. And then there's SummerSlam. That match could be on top Saturday night, Sunday night, no problem. So, we'll see." [31:57 onwards]
It is unclear whether Cody Rhodes will be able to dethrone John Cena in their next title fight. Especially since The Leader of Cenation has several dates left on his retirement tour. The company may want the title to remain on Cena’s shoulder for as long as possible before giving Cody Rhodes a decisive victory and a potential passing of the torch moment. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The American Nightmare.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!