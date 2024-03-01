WWE Legend could return and interfere? — 3 potential finishes for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar's Street Fight on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar and Carlito are scheduled to lock horns in a Street Fight this week on SmackDown, as their rivalry has reached a whole new level. The Great Latino War that has been going on for weeks is ready to witness yet another epic battle.

WWE has been adding layers to this storyline ever since Escobar turned on LWO. With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, fans can expect some interesting things to happen in the Street Fight tonight, which could give an insight into the ongoing storyline between the Latino World Order and the Legado World Order.

Let's look at three potential finishes for the match between Santos Escobar and Carlito on Friday Night SmackDown.

#3. The match could end in no contest

The LWO has been at loggerheads with Santos Escobar and his faction for months now. Therefore, Escobar and Carlito could look to put an end to this tonight on SmackDown. However, the match could end in a no contest with both superstars lying in this ring.

This is quite probable, as fans could expect ringside interference from both factions. Moreover, with WrestleMania around the corner, WWE might not make any superstar look weak, as the Great Latino War has yet to see its culmination.

Therefore, the Street Fight Match between Santos Escobar and Carlito could end in no contest as both competitors could knock each other out, or both factions could go to town on each other. This outcome will prevent both superstars from eating a loss ahead of The Show of Shows.

#2. Rey Mysterio could interfere in the match

Rey Mysterio has been away from WWE television ever since Santos Escobar attacked him last November. However, his return is seemingly on the horizon, as it could happen as soon as SmackDown this week.

The legendary luchador could make his comeback on tonight's episode of the blue brand and interfere in the Street Fight, playing a pivotal role in its outcome. Mysterio could return and attack Escobar, thus costing him the match.

The possibility of it happening is quite high, as WWE might be looking to speed up the storyline with WrestleMania 40 around the corner. Therefore, the match could end in Carlito's favor with Rey Mysterio's potential involvement.

#1. Santos Escobar injures Carlito

WWE has been showcasing Santos Escobar as a legitimate threat to the Latino World Order, as the latter has been on a rampage against the faction. The 39-year-old could make a statement this week on SmackDown by injuring Carlito and standing tall in the ring.

The prospect of it happening is plausible, as WWE might look to book Escobar as a strong challenger ahead of Rey Mysterio's potential return. Carlito has been moving the wagons of the LWO ever since the legendary luchador was sidelined. Therefore, his injury angle will allow Mysterio to come back and lead the faction again.

Besides, Escobar injuring Caribbean Cool will add layers to the Great Latino War. Hence, the 39-year-old could take out Carlito in the Street Fight and gain an upper hand on SmackDown.

