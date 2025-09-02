WWE legend to return & win the 2026 Royal Rumble Match before defeating Seth Rollins? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins has become unstoppable since forging an alliance with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With the World Heavyweight Championship in his grasp, The Visionary holds absolute control and power. He has been dominating Monday Night RAW for the past few months. However, Rollins' days as champion may be numbered, as a WWE legend might return to knock him off the pedestal.

Roman Reigns could dethrone his former Shield brother at WrestleMania 42. However, before that, he may win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. The OTC has been out of action indefinitely after suffering a merciless attack at the hands of Breakker and Reed at Clash in Paris this past weekend.

There is a possibility that Reigns could remain on hiatus for the remainder of 2025. He could make a blockbuster return at Royal Rumble 2026 to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 42. Although the OTC is currently feuding with Seth Rollins' stablemates, he would eventually go after his arch-nemesis and the leader of The Vision, who has been the mastermind behind it all.

Besides, Roman Reigns has been talking about reclaiming the world title for quite some time now. Therefore, it appears that WWE is building toward the highly anticipated singles match between him and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. Roman returning at the year's first PLE and winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match could kick off this feud.

This could help Triple H naturally build the World Heavyweight Championship match for WrestleMania 42 while kickstarting the Reigns-Rollins feud. While it is an interesting prospect, the above scenario is currently speculation. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming months.

Roman Reigns to compete in a dream match before battling Seth Rollins?

The Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins match seems inevitable and it is likely to happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. However, WWE might explore other high-profile bouts for The OTC before that. There is a good possibility that fans could witness a dream match on the Road to WrestleMania 42.

Roman Reigns could face Bron Breakker in a one-on-one match next year ahead of The Show of Shows. This is a bout the WWE Universe has been clamoring to see ever since Breakker made his main roster debut. With both known for their devastating spears, many call it a dream match.

Now that the former Intercontinental Champion is part of The Vision, this match seems inevitable. Besides, the OTC also has a score to settle with Bron Breakker, as the latter has a major role in annihilating him and sidelining him. Therefore, Reigns is expected to exact revenge on Breakker before getting his hands on Seth Rollins.

A match of this magnitude deserves a big stage and major spotlight. Hence, WWE could book it on a major premium live event on the Road to WrestleMania 42. However, it is all speculation at this point, and only time will tell what happens.

